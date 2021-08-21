Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $28,241,600.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $351.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Roku by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,794,000 after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.