IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 411 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCY. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mercury General by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE MCY opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.