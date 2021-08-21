NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

