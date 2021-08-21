Robert H. Herz Sells 17,870 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workiva stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

