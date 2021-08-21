Royal Bank of Canada Raises Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $15.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

HLF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

