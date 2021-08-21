Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of COMP opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. Compass has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

