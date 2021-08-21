Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

INVH stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

