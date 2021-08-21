Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

