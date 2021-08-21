Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 894.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

XOM stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

