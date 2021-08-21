Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

