Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

