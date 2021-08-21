Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.