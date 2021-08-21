3,872 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

