Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $25.43 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.