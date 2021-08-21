Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,729 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $219.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

