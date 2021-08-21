-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.43). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

XGN stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 over the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

