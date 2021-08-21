Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

