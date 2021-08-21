Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.