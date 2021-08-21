National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Sells 18,367 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

