Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $266.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.29.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

