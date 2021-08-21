Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 104,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $209,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $1,370,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,297 shares of company stock worth $2,629,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Senseonics by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.