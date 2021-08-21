Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

