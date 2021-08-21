Truist Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

UDR stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

