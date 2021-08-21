Insider Buying: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Purchases 174,827 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOCO. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

