Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 485 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $8,041,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 427,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 203,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

