The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

CAKE stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

