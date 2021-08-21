iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of iRobot worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

