Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Personalis by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

