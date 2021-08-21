Traders Purchase Large Volume of I-Mab Put Options (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 914 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $83,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

