Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

