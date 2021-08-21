Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Banco Macro stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

