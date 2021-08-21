SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $16.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.53 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

