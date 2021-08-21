JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 8.3% Following Dividend Announcement

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $44.44. 70,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,326,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YY shares. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 64.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $29,150,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

