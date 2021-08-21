Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.28 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.