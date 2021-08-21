GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

BNTX stock opened at $348.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.36. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

