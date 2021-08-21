Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

