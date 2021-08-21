Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 398,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.96 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.79 and a one year high of 21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of 20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

