ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 3,016.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,467 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 895.4% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 616.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 292,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.83 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

