Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.