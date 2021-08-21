Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Up 3.7%

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.22. Approximately 143,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

