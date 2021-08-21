Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SR opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

