Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.05

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 9994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after buying an additional 65,147 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

