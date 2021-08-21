GWM Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

