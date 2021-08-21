GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

