Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

