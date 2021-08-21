GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

