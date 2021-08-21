Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $542.34 and last traded at $539.29. 198,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,134,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.81. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

