InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.21 and last traded at $114.66. Approximately 15,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $29,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.