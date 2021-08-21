W Brett White Sells 174,688 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

