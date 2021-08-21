Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 132,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

